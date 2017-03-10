Owen Da Gama expresses confidence in his 25-man Bafana team

Lebo Manyama, Percy Tau and Lorenzo Gordinho are some of the players who have been rewarded for their form in the league.

JOHANNESBURG – Interim Bafana Bafana coach Owen Da Gama announced the 25-man squad for the two friendlies against Guinea Bissau and Angola later this month.

Kermit Erasmus and Kamohelo Mokotjo, who vowed to not play for South Africa again while Shakes Mashaba was coach, are the surprise inclusions.

Da Gama says Mokotjo and Erasmus’ boycott didn’t sit well with him.

“I really felt very hurt and I was a player as well. It’s not a nice thing when a player resigns from the national team. We must try and prevent this as much as possible, have good dialogue with these players.”

He says not every in-form player can receive a call-up.

“I think everybody can make a list of 30 to 40 players who are not been selected who are very good. But we’ve got six midfielders, so how many can you bring in at a given time?

“You look at the Hlompho Kekana, he’s won the league, he’s won the champions league, and he’s won the super cup. You look at Andile Jali, he’s been there. We don’t want to destabilise too much.”

Da Gama says former Mamelodi Sundowns star Bongani Zungu still has a future in the team.

“Zungu has started playing of late. He’s part of the bigger picture, there’s no doubt about it. I’ve always rated him because he adds a bit of height into midfield, so definitely there are lots of other players that we can talk about.”

The interim coach says he will be in charge of the friendlies, even if Safa hire a new coach before then.

“At the end of the day, I’ve been told by the president, by the CEO and by the technical director that I’ll be in charge for the next two games irrespective whether a new coach comes in or whatever. The show must go on.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)