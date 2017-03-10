Mourinho promises strong lineup for FA Cup tie at Chelsea
Jose Mourinho, whose team were held to a first leg 1-1 draw at Rostov on Thursday, said he would rotate his squad for the Chelsea clash.
LONDON – Holders Manchester United will not field a weakened team when they travel to Stamford Bridge for Monday’s FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea despite their congested fixture schedule, manager Jose Mourinho said.
United play Russian side Rostov in the second leg of the Europa League last-16 stage on Thursday before travelling to Middlesbrough in the Premier League on Sunday, to complete a run of three games in 10 days.
Mourinho, whose team were held to a first leg 1-1 draw at Rostov on Thursday, said he would rotate his squad for the Chelsea clash but not fill it with youngsters from interim under-23 manager Nicky Butt’s team.
“It is not Chelsea’s fault that we were given this Monday match, so we have to make changes for sure... but we cannot go to Stamford Bridge with a Nicky Butt team,” the Portuguese said after the match in Russia.
“We cannot go with Nicky Butt’s team. Manchester United is too big. Manchester United is the winner of the competition.”
United, who have not won at Stamford Bridge since 2012, were beaten 4-0 on their last visit to Chelsea in October, Mourinho’s first visit to his former club since he moved to Old Trafford at the start of the season.
