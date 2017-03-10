Madikizela-Mandela in hospital for health check, family says no need to worry
Her family says she was taken to hospital for a routine medical check-up and has now gone through various tests.
JOHANNESBURG – The family of African National Congress (ANC) struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela says South Africans need not worry about the veteran's hospitalisation, saying they are hopeful she will get a clean bill of health.
Madikizela-Mandela was admitted to the Milpark Hospital on Wednesday for observation.
Her family says she was taken to hospital for a routine medical check-up and has now gone through various tests.
In December last year, the ANC stalwart was rushed to the same hospital but discharged later with the nature of her ailment unconfirmed.
Her spokesperson Victor Dlamini says doctors wanted to observe her further before discharging.
“She was admitted to the Milpark Hospital. She went in for routine observation and as a precaution the doctor decided admit her for further observation.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Going nowhere! Metered taxi operators block parts of R24 highway
-
Police on standby for flare-up of violence in Reiger Park
-
Man’s body found at scene of Soweto hostage drama
-
George Michael's secret funeral set to take place this month
-
Reiger Park residents call for DA, ANC to address grievances
-
Calm restored on Main Reef Road after violent #PrincessProtest
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.