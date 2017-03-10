Madikizela-Mandela in hospital for health check, family says no need to worry

Her family says she was taken to hospital for a routine medical check-up and has now gone through various tests.

JOHANNESBURG – The family of African National Congress (ANC) struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela says South Africans need not worry about the veteran's hospitalisation, saying they are hopeful she will get a clean bill of health.

Madikizela-Mandela was admitted to the Milpark Hospital on Wednesday for observation.

In December last year, the ANC stalwart was rushed to the same hospital but discharged later with the nature of her ailment unconfirmed.

Her spokesperson Victor Dlamini says doctors wanted to observe her further before discharging.

“She was admitted to the Milpark Hospital. She went in for routine observation and as a precaution the doctor decided admit her for further observation.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)