Family's relief as teacher accused of sexual harassment arrested
A 47-year-old teacher from a Lenasia High School was apprehended on Friday for allegedly sexually harassing a 14-year-old girl
JOHANNESBURG - The mother of a 14-year-old girl who has accused a 47-year-old teacher from a Lenasia High School of sexual harassment has told Eyewitness News she is relieved police have now arrested the man.
Police have confirmed he was apprehended on Friday morning at his home in Lenasia, south of Joburg.
EWN revealed earlier this week that the teacher was being investigated by the Gauteng Education Department and that officials were considering placing him on precautionary suspension.
The department says the educator resigned from his position after finding out that he was being investigated.
The mother says she and her daughter were feeling unsafe this week after learning that the teacher had resigned, wondering whether he was planning to harm the teen as he lives very close to the school.
"She feels a little bit free now because we didn't know what this man was going to do, if he would try to hurt her because he lives in the same street as the school."
She thanked police for investigating and taking action.
"I'm very happy. I really appreciate that the police have finally done something."
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is seeking other legal avenues to ensure that the educator answers to the charges levelled against him.
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
