Childline to monitor KZN infant abduction
A one-month-old baby is still missing after being kidnapped during a hijacking in the Durban CBD on Friday morning.
JOHANNESBURG – Childline in KwaZulu-Natal says it will continue to monitor the situation of the kidnapping of an infant during a hijacking in Durban CBD. The organisation has expressed its solidarity with law enforcement authorities in searching for the baby.
Police still have no leads on the kidnapping of the one-month old baby and have released a photo of the missing baby, also confirming it is a girl.
#DurbanBaby Police have released a photo of a baby kidnapped during a hijacking in the Durban CBD today. pic.twitter.com/HLRMKeDTN1— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 10, 2017
Childline says no parent should ever have to endure the trauma of having their child snatched away from them.
No arrests have yet been made, and while the stolen car has been recovered there's no sign of the baby.
The organisation’s operations manager Adeshini Naicker says, “Childline KZN implores all those with influence over the perpetrators to do everything they can to ensure the safe return of the baby and bring the abductors to justice.”
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
More in Local
-
Man found dead at hostage house was a tenant
-
Prasa board: Transport ministry mum on letter details
-
Family's relief as teacher accused of sexual harassment arrested
-
Zuma says struggling municipalities will be aided
-
Mashaba: Joburg can't accommodate undocumented people
-
'Govt will compile report on attacks on foreign nationals'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.