Childline to monitor KZN infant abduction

A one-month-old baby is still missing after being kidnapped during a hijacking in the Durban CBD on Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG – Childline in KwaZulu-Natal says it will continue to monitor the situation of the kidnapping of an infant during a hijacking in Durban CBD. The organisation has expressed its solidarity with law enforcement authorities in searching for the baby.

Police still have no leads on the kidnapping of the one-month old baby and have released a photo of the missing baby, also confirming it is a girl.

#DurbanBaby Police have released a photo of a baby kidnapped during a hijacking in the Durban CBD today. pic.twitter.com/HLRMKeDTN1 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 10, 2017

Childline says no parent should ever have to endure the trauma of having their child snatched away from them.

No arrests have yet been made, and while the stolen car has been recovered there's no sign of the baby.

The organisation’s operations manager Adeshini Naicker says, “Childline KZN implores all those with influence over the perpetrators to do everything they can to ensure the safe return of the baby and bring the abductors to justice.”

