‘Bathabile Dlamini, ANC must go’

PRETORIA – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says the crisis surrounding the payout of grants to over 17 million South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries demonstrates the disregard the African National Congress (ANC) led government has for the most vulnerable in the country.

Hundreds of DA members marched on the capital earlier on Friday, where they delivered a memorandum of demands to Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini's office.

#DAMarch [WATCH] Mmusi Maimane hand over memorandum of demands to Social Development officials.TK pic.twitter.com/wUfErlwbX6 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 10, 2017

The party is calling for the minister to step down over the scandal.

Maimane says government's failure to act and deal with the crisis at Sassa shows how the ANC has forgotten all about the people.

“It’s because the ANC has long forgotten about South Africa. Their only project is the smaller-nyana skeletons that Bathabile is talking about.”

Maimane says not only do they want Dlamini's resignation, but also transparency around how grants will be paid, if they are paid out next month.

“We want Bathabile Dlamini to come and inform us what the terms are of agreement that we are talking about."

The DA has also called for a parliamentary inquiry into Dlamini's fitness to hold office.

DA members marched on the capital under the banner ‘Save our Grants’.

Maimane says the Sassa scandal is not about black people, but about the most vulnerable in the country.

“It’s not an issue for black people, it’s not an issue for white people, nor is it an issue for Indians or coloured people. It’s an issue for all of us South Africans.”

#DAMarch [WACH] Maimane address DA members outside social development offices in Pretoria. TK pic.twitter.com/2ejL0jy05u — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 10, 2017

He says government needs people who are competent and who can carry out their jobs.

