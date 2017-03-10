AB de Villiers reclaims top spot on ODI batting rankings

He had a total of 262 runs in the five-match series against the Black Caps & will be expected to carry his form into the ODI series against England.

JOHANNESBURG - Proteas captain and batting maestro AB de Villiers has returned to the top of the International Cricket Council’s One-Day International batting rankings, reaffirming his status as the best batsman in that format of the game.

De Villiers, who played a vital role in South Africa’s 3-2 ODI series win against New Zealand in February and March, has eclipsed Australian star David Warner and India’s captain Virat Kohli.

The 33-year-old boasts an average of 54.28 in the 50-over game, while Warner, who is ranked second, averages 44.84 and enjoys a four-ranking-point gap above his Aussie counterpart.

He had a combined total of 262 runs in the five-match series against the Black Caps and will be expected to carry his form into the upcoming ODI series against England, as well as the Champions Trophy in June.

There are two other South Africans in the top 10, Faf du Plessis is ranked fifth, while Quinton de Kock is ranked sixth – Hashim Amla sits just outside the top 10 in 11th place.

Imran Tahir is still the number one ranked bowler in ODIs and is joined in the top 10 by Kagiso Rabada, who is in fifth spot.

Following their successful series, South Africa are also the top-ranked side in the world, followed by Australia, New Zealand, India and England.