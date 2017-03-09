Thousands of jobs at risk as Eskom to phase out 4 power stations

The power utility will be phasing out the Kriel, Camden, Hendrina and Komati power stations in Mpumalanga over the next five years.

CAPE TOWN - Thousands of jobs could be at risk as Eskom moves to close four coal power stations.

Eskom says this is needed to accommodate renewable independent power producers.

Eskom's Khulu Pasiwe says some of the coal power stations employ up to 1,000 people.

“The biggest number comes from the mining companies. There are many people working in those mines.”

Congress of South African Trade Unions’ Sizwe Pamla says they will not support the renewable independent power producer programme if it leads to job losses.

“We will ensure that those workers are part of the programmes themselves. Those that need training will be retrained.”

Both Eskom and the union, which claims it is yet to be formally informed of the closures, have indicated the matter needs further discussion.

