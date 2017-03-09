South Africa dismissed for 308 in first test in Dunedin
DUNEDIN – South Africa were dismissed for 308 in their first innings shortly after lunch on the second day of the first test against New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.
The Proteas resumed after lunch on 301 for eight but the hosts struck quickly with Kagiso Rabada bowled by Jeetan Patel for four before Trent Boult captured his fourth wicket of the innings when he bowled Vernon Philander for 21.
The hosts had taken four wickets in the first session with Dean Elgar falling for 140, while Temba Bavuma was dismissed for 64 after the pair had combined for a 104-run partnership.
