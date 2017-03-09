Popular Topics
South Africa dismissed for 308 in first test in Dunedin

The hosts had taken four wickets in the first session with Dean Elgar falling for 140, while Temba Bavuma was dismissed for 64.

New Zealand’s Trent Boult (R) celebrates South Africa’s Temba Bavuma being caught during day two of the 1st International cricket Test match between New Zealand and South Africa at the University Oval in Dunedin on 9 March, 2017. Picture: AFP.
New Zealand’s Trent Boult (R) celebrates South Africa’s Temba Bavuma being caught during day two of the 1st International cricket Test match between New Zealand and South Africa at the University Oval in Dunedin on 9 March, 2017. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

DUNEDIN – South Africa were dismissed for 308 in their first innings shortly after lunch on the second day of the first test against New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.

The Proteas resumed after lunch on 301 for eight but the hosts struck quickly with Kagiso Rabada bowled by Jeetan Patel for four before Trent Boult captured his fourth wicket of the innings when he bowled Vernon Philander for 21.

The hosts had taken four wickets in the first session with Dean Elgar falling for 140, while Temba Bavuma was dismissed for 64 after the pair had combined for a 104-run partnership.

