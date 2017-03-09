Rieger Park residents call for DA, ANC to address grievances

The community has been protesting, saying illegal immigrants are prioritised for housing while locals have been on the list for two decades.

JOHANNESBURG – Angry community members barricaded roads in Reiger Park on the East Rand in protest against what they say is an unfair housing list.

The stand-off between protesting residents and police ended when the crowd negotiated with the police, saying they are not planning on getting violent.

#Reigerpark Negotiations prevail and police agree to back off, monitoring the situation from 200m away. TH pic.twitter.com/tHuGhHRN2a — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2017

After a day of violent protest, it’s relatively quiet as a small crowd continues to burn tyres and barricade entrance into the main road.

Community leader Catherine Herman’s says they have asked the local councillor to address them on numerous occasions, with no success.

“We would like for our president to come out. We would like for our local Councillor Charles Crawford to come out. Between the Democratic Alliance ruling party in Reiger Park and the governing party in South Africa, we would like both parties to come and rectify everything that is wrong here in Reiger Park.”

#ReigerPark Community members say they want their councillor to address them. MK pic.twitter.com/XVBs6iq6yR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2017

Earlier, at least six people were injured when police fired rubber bullets.

#ReigerPark At least 6 people have been rushed to hospital.

ML pic.twitter.com/gNCDBFafq7 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2017

Police remain on scene monitoring the situation.

