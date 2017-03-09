Reiger Park residents barricade roads in service delivery protest
Residents took to the streets at 2am, saying foreign nationals were being allocated RDP houses while locals are still living in shacks.
JOHANNESBURG - Protesters on the East Rand barricaded several roads leading in and out of Reiger Park on Thursday morning as they vowed to bring the area to a complete lock down.
Ekurhuleni Metro Police officers were on scene and monitored the area.
A protester said they’ll keep protesting until government listens to their demands.
“The people are sick and tired of waiting on housing. Other people come here from other countries and get houses. It doesn’t work like that.”
Another protester expressed her anger.
“We gave the Democratic Alliance councillor a memorandum. There is no upliftment here, nothing is happening for Reiger Park. It looks like a zoo, with long grass and filthy streets.”
Gauteng police used rubber bullets to disperse a crowd who allegedly tried to torch a councillor's house.
The police's Lungelo Dlamini said: “The police went to Reiger Park when residents tried to burn a councillor’s house and they had to use rubber bullets. Some roads have been closed with burning tyres.”
The Gauteng Housing Department's Matilda Gasela says only South Africans could be allocated RDP houses.
“We’ve taken the houses away from people who have sold them and we have called the police.”
In Reiger Park there is protest action - several roads are blocked with rocks and burning tyres #JHBTraffic via @osterlindr pic.twitter.com/gvkS9hDcYU— EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) March 9, 2017
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
