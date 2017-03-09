Metrobus investigates claims of drivers pocketing cash
The City of Joburg’s forensic investigations services says Metrobus is losing an estimated R6 million a month due to drivers pocketing money.
JOHANNESBURG – A metro bus commuter has described to Eyewitness News how Metrobus drivers pocket money from passengers who pay with cash and don’t tag with the regular bus tag.
Since then an investigation into the pocketing of money by bus drivers has been launched.
Eyewitness News is in possession of a report which details an incident between a commuter and a bus driver where a verbal argument ensued in which a driver shouted, swore, and threatened her after she questioned him about whether he was loading passengers.
The report also includes information regarding the ongoing investigation into how Metrobus management has been dealing with the corruption of money pocketing by bus drivers.
The City of Johannesburg’s forensic investigations services says Metrobus is losing an estimated R6 million a month due to drivers pocketing money from commuters who pay with cash.
Metrobus acting Managing Director Sabata Mokoele says they are continuing with bus inspections to check if bus drivers are pocketing money from commuters who pay with cash when boarding buses, and should any further irregularities be found, there will be suspensions.
“But on a long-term basis we’re looking at improving our systems whereby we can actually take cash away from buses, or if we can get someone to assist in terms of that. Our service providers will do the collection of revenue.”
Mokoele says Metrobus can’t confirm if the estimated number of R6 million being lost a month is true, but they do admit there are irregularities.
“For me it’s still an allegation but we’re not going to say there are no irregularities, those are taking place. But we’re unable to come to the exact number as we’re busy finalising an investigation.”
He says the budget allocated by the mayor to Metrobus will be used to refurbish a number of buses.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
