Macassar community remembers slain Elzane Thomas

CAPE TOWN – A memorial service for Elzane Thomas will be held in the Macassar community later on Thursday.

The 20-year-old woman’s body was found along the side of the N2 highway near Macassar on Sunday morning.

It's believed she was killed in a hit and run, and a case of culpable homicide is being investigated.

The young woman was a member of the Disaster Risk Management Unit in Macassar.