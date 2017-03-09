Kannaland mayor, his deputy expected to challenge recalling

ANC and DA councillors brokered a deal to force out incumbent mayor Jeffery Donson, who is from the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa.

CAPE TOWN – Kannaland mayor and deputy mayor are expected to fight the Western Cape African National Congress's (ANC) decision to recall them from their positions.

The move comes after the ANC and Democratic Alliance (DA) councillors brokered a deal to force out incumbent mayor Jeffery Donson who is from the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa.

None of the parties could win an outright majority following last year's local government elections.

The DA’s Anneke Scheepers says: “We are aware of reports that due processes were not followed in their recalling the councillor in question and now these councillors are going to try prevent this action by means of an interdict.”

ANC’s Yonela Diko says they are aware of the councillors' unhappiness.

“The councillors defied the decision. They were not happy with it. So they continue to be unhappy with it. But as with all decisions in the ANC, the decision by the highest structure must be upheld. We do expect some resistance.”

This latest move means a by-election will have to be held.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)