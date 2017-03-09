CT man handed 10 years for unlicensed firearm
The Mitchells Plain Regional Court also handed Shafiek McDillon 12 months for the possession of ammunition.
CAPE TOWN – A Mitchells Plain resident has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the possession of an unlicensed firearm.
The sentences will run concurrently.
Police arrested the 44-year-old after they received information about his whereabouts.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says: “The sentencing came after an incident which occurred on 13 September 2016, where the suspect threatened the victim with a firearm. The suspect was later arrested by [officers] attached to railway police.”
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
