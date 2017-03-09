Popular Topics
CT man handed 10 years for unlicensed firearm

The Mitchells Plain Regional Court also handed Shafiek McDillon 12 months for the possession of ammunition.

Gavel on cuffs. Picture: SAPS
Gavel on cuffs. Picture: SAPS
59 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – A Mitchells Plain resident has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The Mitchells Plain Regional Court also handed Shafiek McDillon 12 months for the possession of ammunition.
The sentences will run concurrently.

Police arrested the 44-year-old after they received information about his whereabouts.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says: “The sentencing came after an incident which occurred on 13 September 2016, where the suspect threatened the victim with a firearm. The suspect was later arrested by [officers] attached to railway police.”

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)

