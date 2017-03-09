Case against alleged CT baby killers postponed

Six-month-old Zahnia Woodward died after she was hit by stray bullet in December.

CAPE TOWN - Four men accused of the murder of six-month-old Zahnia Woodward in Ocean View have appeared in the Simons Town Magistrates Court.

Zahnia died after she was hit by stray bullet in December. Her father, who was carrying her at the time, was also wounded.

The case against Christopher September, Larry Johnson, Taswald Kriel and Morney May has been postponed for further investigation.

September and Johnson were arrested shortly after the suspected gang-related shooting.

Kriel was taken into custody in mid-February, while police nabbed May last week.

Zahnia's mother Cindy Woodward described how she became emotional during a previous appearance when the accused laughed as they entered the dock.

“Once I heard their names I became emotional. I couldn’t look up or say anything.”

The four men are due back in the dock early next month.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)