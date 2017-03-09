Calm restored on Main Reef Road after violent #PrincessProtest

Police have restored order at the Princess informal settlement after a violent protest by residents.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have restored order at the Princess Informal Settlement on the West Rand after a violent protest by residents, who looted and set fire to a truck on main reef road.

Police responded with rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse the crowd and return some of the stolen goods.

The residents say they want the government to fulfil their promise of housing, water and electricity.

While calm has been restored on Main Reef Road, it is still closed off as officials work to remove what’s left of the burnt truck, tyres and cement slabs.

#PrincessProtest Police look on as firefighters extinguish a burning truck. Protestors set the truck alight. pic.twitter.com/8MQv5d3QQL — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2017

Community leader David Mathibe says the protests will not stop because the government has continued to make empty promises.

“The government doesn’t listen to us, meaning they don’t care about our people.”

A community member says the government disregards them.

“I’ve been here for so long, I should be living in a nice house by now. They don’t take us seriously. So let them do as they please and we will do the same.”

The police say they will remain in the area overnight to make sure protests don't flair up again.

#PrincessProtest Protestors have set a truck alight. The vehicle was passing through the area. pic.twitter.com/fqILaHXiMN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2017

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)