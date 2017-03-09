Calm restored on Main Reef Road after violent #PrincessProtest
Police have restored order at the Princess informal settlement after a violent protest by residents.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have restored order at the Princess Informal Settlement on the West Rand after a violent protest by residents, who looted and set fire to a truck on main reef road.
Police responded with rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse the crowd and return some of the stolen goods.
The residents say they want the government to fulfil their promise of housing, water and electricity.
While calm has been restored on Main Reef Road, it is still closed off as officials work to remove what’s left of the burnt truck, tyres and cement slabs.
#PrincessProtest Police look on as firefighters extinguish a burning truck. Protestors set the truck alight. pic.twitter.com/8MQv5d3QQL— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2017
Community leader David Mathibe says the protests will not stop because the government has continued to make empty promises.
“The government doesn’t listen to us, meaning they don’t care about our people.”
A community member says the government disregards them.
“I’ve been here for so long, I should be living in a nice house by now. They don’t take us seriously. So let them do as they please and we will do the same.”
The police say they will remain in the area overnight to make sure protests don't flair up again.
#PrincessProtest Protestors have set a truck alight. The vehicle was passing through the area. pic.twitter.com/fqILaHXiMN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2017
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Rieger Park residents call for DA, ANC to address grievances
-
OR Tambo heist linked to recent spate of robberies?
-
#RandReport: Rand slumps to 3-week low, stocks slide
-
Satawu breaks ranks with Cosatu over Brian Molefe
-
EC Education probes allegations of principal 'parading' lesbian pupils
-
Popo Molefe: Prasa turnaround plan still on track
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.