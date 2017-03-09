Calm restored on Main Reef Road after violent #PrincessProtest

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
Go

Calm restored on Main Reef Road after violent #PrincessProtest

Police have restored order at the Princess informal settlement after a violent protest by residents.

The fruit and vegetable truck was first looted and then set on fire on main reef road in Roodepoort. Picture: Victor Magwedze/EWN
The fruit and vegetable truck was first looted and then set on fire on main reef road in Roodepoort. Picture: Victor Magwedze/EWN
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police have restored order at the Princess Informal Settlement on the West Rand after a violent protest by residents, who looted and set fire to a truck on main reef road.

Police responded with rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse the crowd and return some of the stolen goods.

The residents say they want the government to fulfil their promise of housing, water and electricity.

While calm has been restored on Main Reef Road, it is still closed off as officials work to remove what’s left of the burnt truck, tyres and cement slabs.

Community leader David Mathibe says the protests will not stop because the government has continued to make empty promises.

“The government doesn’t listen to us, meaning they don’t care about our people.”

A community member says the government disregards them.

“I’ve been here for so long, I should be living in a nice house by now. They don’t take us seriously. So let them do as they please and we will do the same.”

The police say they will remain in the area overnight to make sure protests don't flair up again.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA