Anger as City of CT evicts Wolwerivier residents
People illegally occupying emergency housing units in Wolwerivier near Atlantis have been evicted by the City of Cape Town.
WOLWERIVIER - People illegally occupying emergency housing units in Wolwerivier near Atlantis have been evicted by the City of Cape Town.
Angry residents claim law enforcement officials ransacked their homes.
They say they moved into the empty units because they had been waiting for housing since 2015.
Mattresses, cupboards and other furniture are strewn about outside several small one-bedroom structures made of corrugated iron.
#Wolwerivier Residents say this isn't the first time this has happened, but they don't have any other place to stay. @MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/vQNdoDrwkL— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2017
Phindiwe Nkanta says they are tired of the city treating them like criminals instead of explaining to them why they do not have their own homes yet.
Nkanta says officials break furniture and windows during their regular visits.
“Tomorrow I will burn this house... I have been living in this house for nine years.”
Community leader Sindiswa Blaai says people are tired of waiting.
#Wolwerivier City of CT law enforcement kicked out residents like Morne Goodman who've apparently been occupying houses illegally.MM pic.twitter.com/8PHfntS4RK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2017
Some of the homes have been locked and notices have been put up warning that anyone who occupies the units could be prosecuted or arrested.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Situation hots up in Princess Protest
-
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa responds questions in Parliament
-
Government: Millions stolen from public purse recovered
-
Cape Town Cycle Tour road closures
-
WC mothers encouraged to donate breast milk
-
[LISTEN] SAA lost more than R10.6bn of taxpayers’ money under Myeni - Outa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.