Anger as City of CT evicts Wolwerivier residents

WOLWERIVIER - People illegally occupying emergency housing units in Wolwerivier near Atlantis have been evicted by the City of Cape Town.

Angry residents claim law enforcement officials ransacked their homes.

They say they moved into the empty units because they had been waiting for housing since 2015.

Mattresses, cupboards and other furniture are strewn about outside several small one-bedroom structures made of corrugated iron.

Phindiwe Nkanta says they are tired of the city treating them like criminals instead of explaining to them why they do not have their own homes yet.

Nkanta says officials break furniture and windows during their regular visits.

“Tomorrow I will burn this house... I have been living in this house for nine years.”

Community leader Sindiswa Blaai says people are tired of waiting.

Some of the homes have been locked and notices have been put up warning that anyone who occupies the units could be prosecuted or arrested.

