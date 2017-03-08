Woman testifies to being sexually assaulted, stabbed by Cameron Wilson
Wilson was arrested in connection with the rape and murder of Lekita Moore in Valhalla Park in September.
CAPE TOWN - The trial of a teenager accused of multiple murders has heard he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman before stabbing her in the neck.
The 20-year-old woman has testified against Cameron Wilson who was arrested in connection with the rape and murder of 18-year-old Lekita Moore in Valhalla Park in September.
At the time, the accused was out on bail in connection with another murder.
Dawney Davids testifies she was walking on a field in April 2015 when she ran into a friend and they started talking.
She claims she was then grabbed by Wilson, who started dragging her.
Davids says the accused took her and her friend to a place near the R300 highway, where he allegedly forced her friend to start kicking her.
She has told the court Wilson then instructed her friend to sit further away and proceeded to rape her.
The witness says she managed to run away, but the accused chased her, caught her and stabbed her in the neck.
