Soweto man wounds partner, fatally shoots himself in hostage situation

The man holding a Soweto woman hostage has shot and killed himself after tense negotiations between him and the police.

Authorities are now busy inside a Soweto property where a man had held his partner hostage. He shot her, before turning the gun on himself. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
Authorities are now busy inside a Soweto property where a man had held his partner hostage. He shot her, before turning the gun on himself. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The armed hostage taker in Soweto, who shot and wounded his girlfriend, has killed himself.

The 37-year-old man in Tladi holding a Soweto woman hostage, a short while ago pulled the trigger, shooting his girlfriend in the head and then turned the gun on himself after tense negotiations between him and the police task team.

The woman has been rushed to hospital.

The police’s Fred Kekana says after a long day of negotiating, the day has ended tragically with the 31-year-old victim sustaining a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say they were investigating a case of malicious damage to property after the dead man had another argument with his girlfriend earlier this year.

Neighbours are starting to make their way back home all in shock about what has just unfolded.

Timeline

More in Local

