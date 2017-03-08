Opposition MPs call on Zuma to sack Muthambi over SABC saga

While the report leaves it up to Zuma to decide, opposition parties want him to axe Muthambi for her role in the saga of the SABC.

CAPE TOWN – Parliament says President Jacob Zuma must seriously consider the desirability of keeping Communications Minister Faith Muthambi in his cabinet.

That’s one of the recommendations of the final report of Parliament’s inquiry into the South African Broadcasting Corporate (SABC) board.

The report was formally adopted by the national assembly on Tuesday.

It had the backing of all parties except for the United Democratic Movement, which objected to former SABC Chief Operating Officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng not being called to testify.

While the report leaves it up to Zuma to decide, opposition parties want him to axe Muthambi for her role in the sorry saga of the SABC.

The Inkatha Freedom Party’s Narend Singh: “In certain instances, it seems that she’s gone way beyond what was required of her and exerted undue pressure on the board and management to take decisions which one cannot be proud of.”

The Democratic Alliance’s Mike Waters: “Parliament must refer these violations of the constitution, the privileges act, the executive code of ethics and the broadcasting act to the ethics committee and the presidency for processing.”

The report calls for the urgent appointment of an interim board to stabilise the SABC and protect it from financial and legal risk.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)