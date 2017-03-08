Nomvula Mokonyane: The WC could be declared disaster area
The minister says in light of the severity of the water crisis, chances are the province could be declared a disaster area.
CAPE TOWN – Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyan e says there is a possibility the Western Cape could be declared a disaster area as a result of the water crisis.
National Disaster Management officials are currently assessing the province and will report back to the Minister by next Tuesday.
She was addressing media on the sidelines of a BDS lecture which formed part of an Israeli Apartheid Week event at Stellenbosch University on Tuesday.
Minister Mokonyane says she met with Western Cape Local Government, Environment and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell on Tuesday about the current water crisis facing the province.
She says in light of the severity of the situation, chances are the province could be declared a disaster area.
“I think we are not far from a situation where the entire Western Cape will be declared a disaster [area]; it just doesn’t mean throwing in money to the problem, it means doing things differently.”
Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille has already declared a local state of disaster due drought conditions.
Mokonyane has also stressed the importance of all citizens adhering to water restrictions and saving water.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
