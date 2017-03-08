The mystery of the 14 murdered illegal miners
Police say they are also awaiting a post-mortem report to establish how the 14 men were murdered.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police say no family members have yet come forward to claim the bodies of the 14 suspected illegal miners killed and dumped in Benoni in the past two days.
On Monday, investigating officers went from one shaft to another asking illegal miners to provide information on the identities of the victims and where they come from.
Six bodies were discovered on Sunday, while another eight victims were found nearby on Monday.
The police’s Lungelo Dlamini says no arrests have been made in the Benoni mass murder case yet and they are still appealing to anyone who knows the families of the deceased to come forward.
“The bodies have no yet been identified and we appeal to those whose family members are missing to come forward.”
Meanwhile, illegal miners in Benoni have told Eyewitness News that it may be difficult to locate the victims’ relatives, since most of them are from other countries and their families aren’t aware of what they do for a living.
“We just support our families but we can’t tell them what we do. No parent can allow a child to do this kind of work.”
Dlamini says they are also awaiting post-mortem reports to establish how the 14 were murdered.
More in Local
-
High-level probe underway following OR Tambo Airport heist
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday 7 March 2017
-
OR Tambo International Airport heist
-
White rhino shot, dehorned at French zoo
-
Gauteng health, education departments get major cash injection
-
Makhosi Khoza calls for further examination of irregularities at SABC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.