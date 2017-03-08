The mystery of the 14 murdered illegal miners

Police say they are also awaiting a post-mortem report to establish how the 14 men were murdered.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police say no family members have yet come forward to claim the bodies of the 14 suspected illegal miners killed and dumped in Benoni in the past two days.

On Monday, investigating officers went from one shaft to another asking illegal miners to provide information on the identities of the victims and where they come from.

Six bodies were discovered on Sunday, while another eight victims were found nearby on Monday.

The police’s Lungelo Dlamini says no arrests have been made in the Benoni mass murder case yet and they are still appealing to anyone who knows the families of the deceased to come forward.

“The bodies have no yet been identified and we appeal to those whose family members are missing to come forward.”

Meanwhile, illegal miners in Benoni have told Eyewitness News that it may be difficult to locate the victims’ relatives, since most of them are from other countries and their families aren’t aware of what they do for a living.

“We just support our families but we can’t tell them what we do. No parent can allow a child to do this kind of work.”

Dlamini says they are also awaiting post-mortem reports to establish how the 14 were murdered.