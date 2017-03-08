Ipid investigates CT woman’s murder

Phumza Pita was shot and killed, allegedly by a police officer, outside an illegal shebeen on Saturday night.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says the details surrounding a woman's death in New Crossroads remain sketchy at this stage.

Phumza Pita was shot and killed, allegedly by a police officer, outside an illegal shebeen on Saturday night. Pita had apparently confronted officers as they tried to shut down the tavern.

Ipid's Moses Dlamini says their investigation is in its early stages.

“We appeal for information from the community. We need independent witnesses who can submit statements on what happened.”

The mother of three died shortly after she was rushed to hospital.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)