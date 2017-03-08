High-level probe underway following OR Tambo Airport heist

An armed group reportedly made off with millions of rand during a robbery at OR Tambo Airport on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG – A high-level investigation by the Hawks and other law enforcement agencies is underway following a robbery of alleged millions of rands at OR Tambo International Airport.

An armed group reportedly made off with millions of rand during a robbery at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday night.

It’s understood the gang made its way into the airport and stole the money from a South African Airways plane.

While officials won’t give the exact amount taken, reports say it amounts to more than R20 million.

Airports Company South Africa in a statement said there were no injuries reported and no shots fired.

The Hawks's Hangwani Mulaudzi says while the details are still sketchy at the moment an in-depth investigation is underway.

“There’s a high-level investigation that is underway, which includes ourselves the Hawks and the police and other agencies.”

Mulaudzi says the Hawks cannot confirm the amount stolen yet.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)