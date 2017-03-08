Eskom: No municipality will have power cuts over unpaid debts
Eskom says it’s been in negotiations with major defaulters in Mpumalanga to reach payment agreements.
CAPE TOWN - Eskom says no municipality will have electricity cut in the immediate future for not paying debts.
This includes eMahlaleni, which was preparing to go to court next week over power cuts.
Eskom’s interim chief executive Matshela Koko today told Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts he takes full accountability for the mounting debt owed to the utility by municipalities which now stands just shy of R10 billion.
Eskom says it’s been in negotiations with major defaulters in Mpumalanga to reach payment agreements that will avoid electricity cuts to the affected municipalities.
On Tuesday a court case involving eMahlaleni was struck from the roll after a payment agreement was reached.
A payment plan has also been agreed to with the Msukaligwa Local Municipality, while negotiations are ongoing with the Govan Mbeki and Thaba Chweu local authorities.
Eskom board chairman Ben Ngubane says an alternative to power cuts has to be found.
The power utility only expects to collect around R400 million from its top defaulters by the end of the year.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
