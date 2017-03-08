Popular Topics
Eskom debt woes: Municipal debt now close to R10bn

Eskom’s executive appeared before Parliament's standing committee on public accounts on Wednesday.

Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
19 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The debt owed by municipalities to Eskom is on the increase again, currently standing at almost R10 billion.

Soweto alone accounts for half this debt.

Eskom’s executive appeared before Parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday to explain what the power utility is doing to get municipal debt under control.

Sixty-six top defaulters owe Eskom the bulk of the R9.9 billion owing at the end of February, climbing by almost half a billion from January.

Most of these are in Mpumalanga, the Free State and the North West.

The culture of non-payment in Soweto was also highlighted.

Eskom interim chief executive Matshela Koko says the spiralling debt has left the utility with no choice but to approach the courts to cut power to defaulting municipalities.

“The discussion we’ve had with these municipalities is that we’ll replace the post-paid meters with prepaid meters.”

Four pilot sites have been identified in the Free State and Eastern Cape to move to prepaid meters.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

