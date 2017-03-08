Eskom approaches court over ‘defamation’ by DA

Eskom says the DA published an article on its website saying a report contains widespread corruption within the top ranks of the entity and that CEO Matshela Koko has been implicated.

CAPE TOWN – Eskom has lodged papers in the Western Cape High Court against the Democratic Alliance (DA) for wrongful and defamatory claims against the company and its interim Chief Executive Officer Matshela Koko.

The power utility says the DA published an article on its website saying a report contains widespread corruption within the top ranks of the entity and that Koko has been implicated.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says: “They must make that information public or at least as to how they got whatever information they are referring to. According to the laws of this nation, you can’t say someone is guilty until it’s been proven so by a court of law.”

Meanwhile, the DA says it will defend itself in a defamation suit filed by Eskom.

The party’s Natasha Mazzone says the utility has no case.

“When there are reports, such as the Denton report, I’m certainly not going to keep quiet. If Eskom thinks that by suing me they are going to stop me from doing my job then they have another thing coming.”

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)