Dlamini: No national crisis over social grants

The DA and ACDP are calling for a Parliamentary inquiry into initial Sassa tender awarded to Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).

CAPE TOWN – Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini says there’s no “national crisis” regarding the payment of social grants.

The minister's remarks come as the Democratic Alliance (DA) and African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) call for a parliamentary inquiry into the awarding of an initial tender to Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), which administers grants on behalf of the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

Dlamini told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday that Sassa underestimated the work required to be able to take over the payment of grants.

There’s no deal yet with CPS to pay social grants from 1 April, despite assurances from the parties on Monday that an agreement was close to being signed.

But Dlamini says the panic being created among the public is unnecessary.

She says her department only realised late last year that it couldn’t take over the payment of grants.

But Economic Freedom Fighters member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says the minister is responsible for “an avalanche of failures” and is incapable of sticking to deadlines.

Dlamini says because of time pressures in negotiating a new deal, Sassa has had to overlook the BBE compliance of CPS, something Scopa says contradicts government’s policy of radical economic transformation.

Scopa will now be requesting Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to appear next week, to explain Treasury’s role in the negotiations for a new contract.

ANC JOINS THE CHORUS

The African National Congress (ANC) in Parliament has moved to assure the nation that government will not deviate from its responsibility in delivering social assistance to the pool and the vulnerable.

It says while it has full confidence that grants will be paid on time next month, it is worried about how the situation reached this point, and it raised concerns about how processes have been managed.

A new agreement with CPS is still being negotiated.

But the ANC’s Nyami Booi said the party was confident that a new contract would be in keeping with the law.

However, the ANC is concerned about the processes that have led to the current impasse, and would like government to reconsider the outsourcing of grant payments.

Booi said the opportunity exists to use state institutions, like the Post Office, to pay grants, something Dlamini has pledged to do.

The ANC’s Scopa caucus has given the assurance that it will continue to exercise its oversight role to ensure millions of poor and vulnerable people who rely on social assistance, are not left in the lurch.

FREEDOM UNDER LAW JOINS FIGHT

Freedom Under Law has entered the fray, applying to the Constitutional Court to join an application against Sassa.

The Black Sash has applied to the Constitutional Court to oversee a new contract to pay social grants.

The Black Sash says with Parliament having failed to adequately oversee the institutionalisation of social grants, it has had no choice but to turn to the Constitutional Court to oversee a new contract.

The DA joined the application as an intervening party last week, and now Freedom Under Law has applied to the court to be allowed the same.

It wants the court to compel Sassa to file all paperwork related to current contract negotiations with CPS, with the court within 20 days of concluding the deal.

On Tuesday, Minister Dlamini says a new agreement had not yet been concluded, but that more details on the two-year contract will be known by Friday.

Freedom Under Law also wants the court to ensure that CPS may not charge, and Sassa does not pay, more than the current beneficiary fee of R16.44 excluding VAT.

The democracy rights group says it ideally does not want the new contract to extend beyond 18 months.

