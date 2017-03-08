Danny Jordaan withdraws as candidate for Fifa council

Jordaan is one of three prospective candidates to back out of the Fifa Council race before next week’s votes in Ethiopia.

JOHANNESBURG – South African soccer head Danny Jordaan has withdrawn as a candidate for a place on the Fifa Council hours before the governing body decided which African officials passed eligibility tests.

The Safa president was withdrawn from the Fifa vote by his association, the Confederation of African Football, on Tuesday in an internal memo sent to its member countries.

Jordaan is one of three prospective candidates to back out of the Fifa Council race just before next week’s votes in Ethiopia.

Zambia's Kalusha Bwalya and South Sudan official Chabur Goc Alei were the other presidents who withdrew from the race.

