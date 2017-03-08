ConCourt summons Dlamini to account for Sassa saga

Earlier this week CPS and Sassa confirmed that verbal consensus had been reached for a new contract, but no deal has yet been signed.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has now summoned Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini to account for the controversy surrounding the payout of social grants.

Earlier this week Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) and South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) both confirmed that verbal consensus had been reached for a new contract, however, no deal has been signed yet due to ongoing negotiations.

CPS said it would finalise the conditions of its contract with its lawyers on Monday and it would be up to Sassa to close the deal.

In court papers the Constitutional Court rejects Dlamini's decision to withdraw her department's application last week to explain its progress in appointing a new service provider.

The court goes on to say that Dlamini must provide answers on when she first became aware that Sassa would not be able to pay out grants to over 17 million beneficiaries.

It's also demanding clarity on whether the minister has entered into any agreement with CPS in relation to grants for next month.

Earlier this week Dlamini reiterated that pay outs would go ahead on time without providing details of how.

The court has given the minister until next week to account.

Read the Constitutional Court ruling below:

ConCourt Social Grants by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd

In 2014 the Constitutional Court ruled the existing contract between the two parties was invalid, leaving uncertainty around grant payments for next month.

The confusion has sparked concerns around whether 17 million South Africans will receive their social grants.

WATCH: Dlamini again promises that grants will be paid on 1 April

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)