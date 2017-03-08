ConCourt summons Dlamini to account for Sassa saga
Earlier this week CPS and Sassa confirmed that verbal consensus had been reached for a new contract, but no deal has yet been signed.
JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has now summoned Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini to account for the controversy surrounding the payout of social grants.
Earlier this week Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) and South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) both confirmed that verbal consensus had been reached for a new contract, however, no deal has been signed yet due to ongoing negotiations.
CPS said it would finalise the conditions of its contract with its lawyers on Monday and it would be up to Sassa to close the deal.
In court papers the Constitutional Court rejects Dlamini's decision to withdraw her department's application last week to explain its progress in appointing a new service provider.
The court goes on to say that Dlamini must provide answers on when she first became aware that Sassa would not be able to pay out grants to over 17 million beneficiaries.
It's also demanding clarity on whether the minister has entered into any agreement with CPS in relation to grants for next month.
Earlier this week Dlamini reiterated that pay outs would go ahead on time without providing details of how.
The court has given the minister until next week to account.
Read the Constitutional Court ruling below:
ConCourt Social Grants by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
In 2014 the Constitutional Court ruled the existing contract between the two parties was invalid, leaving uncertainty around grant payments for next month.
The confusion has sparked concerns around whether 17 million South Africans will receive their social grants.
WATCH: Dlamini again promises that grants will be paid on 1 April
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Five people named for SABC interim board
-
Contraction of SA economy did little to affect rand strength
-
SA authorities asked to appear before International Criminal Court
-
Brown holds firm on need for state capture inquiry
-
Eskom debt woes: Municipal debt now close to R10bn
-
SAA can’t rule out that OR Tambo heist was inside job
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.