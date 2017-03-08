ANC in KZN: Sithole murder may not be politically motivated

Richmond municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole who was shot and killed on Tuesday by two unknown men.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal says it’s concerned that a hit on the Richmond Municipal manager might lead to further violence in the Midlands area as seen during last year's local government elections.

Tributes are continuing to pour in for Sibusiso Sithole who was shot and killed on Tuesday by two unknown men while travelling without his bodyguards.

There’s been widespread speculation that Sithole’s death is as a result of his anti-corruption stance. His house was torched three years ago due to his zero tolerance approach.

KZN ANC spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli says while they are concerns of further violence, there is no evidence that suggests Sithole’s murder is politically motivated.

Sithole was due to be appointed as municipal manager at the Umngeni Municipality in Howick at the end of this month.

The South African Local Government Association says it was encouraged by the anti-corruption stance taken by Sithole.

Spokesperson Tahir Sema says, “We’re also encouraged by the bold initiatives that Sithole and other municipal managers are taking as part of the national anti-corruption strategy.”

The PAC has also sent its condolences, saying it’s disappointed in the growing levels of political intolerance in the country.

