Analyst urges media to stick to the facts
On Tuesday the Institute for the Advancement of Journalism held a panel discussion on the phenomenon of fake news.
JOHANNESBURG - Media players and observers say the new trend from politicians to dismiss legitimate news as fake has also highlighted the need for greater diversity of ideas in the industry.
On Tuesday the Institute for the Advancement of Journalism held a panel discussion on the phenomenon and who stands to benefit from spreading false information.
The discussion is also set against the backdrop that citizens are losing trust in the media, while government is also using fake news as a political tool to call for regulation.
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says journalists who don't stick to the facts and give too much of their own perspective are vulnerable to having people accuse them of fake news.
“If you stick to the facts and maybe introduce new facts with each paragraph and sources, your story is tighter. It won’t be easy for someone to attack it easily.”
The panellists said there was a deliberate onslaught from a particular sector of society to try and question the credibility of the media and the role of journalists.
