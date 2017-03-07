White rhino shot, dehorned at French zoo

The four-year-old male white rhino, called Vince, was found dead in his enclosure by his keeper at the zoo near Paris on Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG – It has emerged that poachers broke into a French zoo, shot dead a rare white rhinoceros and sawed off its horn in what is believed to be the first time in Europe that a rhino in captivity has been attacked and killed.

Police, who are investigating the crime, say the rhino had been shot three times in the head and one of its horns had been sawn off, probably with a chainsaw.

Global trade in rhino horn is banned by a United Nations convention and its sale is illegal in France.

But demand for the horn is strong in newly-affluent Asian countries such as Vietnam, where it is prized as an ingredient in traditional medicines.