White rhino shot, dehorned at French zoo
JOHANNESBURG – It has emerged that poachers broke into a French zoo, shot dead a rare white rhinoceros and sawed off its horn in what is believed to be the first time in Europe that a rhino in captivity has been attacked and killed.
The four-year-old male white rhino, called Vince, was found dead in his enclosure by his keeper at the zoo near Paris on Tuesday morning, after an overnight break-in.
Police, who are investigating the crime, say the rhino had been shot three times in the head and one of its horns had been sawn off, probably with a chainsaw.
Global trade in rhino horn is banned by a United Nations convention and its sale is illegal in France.
But demand for the horn is strong in newly-affluent Asian countries such as Vietnam, where it is prized as an ingredient in traditional medicines.
