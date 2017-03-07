WC R56bn budget to focus on economic growth
MEC Meyer says the Western Cape's R59 billion budget is aimed at stimulating economic growth and creating employment.
CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape Finance MEC Ivan Meyer is on Tuesday tabling the Western Cape budget for 2017, where the key message in Meyer’s address is on growing the province’s economy.
He says they expect the province's growth to accelerate to 1.3% this year, and reach 2% next year.
The key infrastructure spending area, like education, has also been identified.
R4.8 billion will be spent to build 60 new schools, 220 additional classrooms as well as 15 replacement schools.
The Department of Transport will also receive R7.4 billion for roads infrastructure spending. Meyer says investment in skills development focused on the youth has also been prioritised.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
