WC R56bn budget to focus on economic growth

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 24°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

WC R56bn budget to focus on economic growth

MEC Meyer says the Western Cape's R59 billion budget is aimed at stimulating economic growth and creating employment.

FILE: Western Cape Finance MEC Ivan Meyer. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Western Cape Finance MEC Ivan Meyer. Picture: EWN.
40 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape Finance MEC Ivan Meyer is on Tuesday tabling the Western Cape budget for 2017, where the key message in Meyer’s address is on growing the province’s economy.

MEC Meyer says the Western Cape's R59 billion budget is aimed at stimulating economic growth and creating employment.

He says they expect the province's growth to accelerate to 1.3% this year, and reach 2% next year.

The key infrastructure spending area, like education, has also been identified.

R4.8 billion will be spent to build 60 new schools, 220 additional classrooms as well as 15 replacement schools.

The Department of Transport will also receive R7.4 billion for roads infrastructure spending. Meyer says investment in skills development focused on the youth has also been prioritised.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA