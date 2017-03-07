Warning! Private companies to pay harsh penalties for price fixing
The Competition Commission says an investigation found that from 2002 to 2013 Kawasaki K-line colluded on a tender issued by Toyota SA.
JOHANNESBURG – The Competition Commission has warned private companies found to be colluding that they will face harsh penalties.
The commission on Monday announced a Japanese company - Kawasaki K-line - is guilty of price fixing, market division and collusive tendering involving the transportation of Toyota vehicles from South Africa to other countries by sea.
The Competition Commission' says the investigation found that from 2002 to 2013 K-line colluded on a tender issued by Toyota South Africa.
The commission’s Makgale Mohlala says in 2015 NYK and WWL admitted to colluding on the tender and settled the matter, paying administrative penalties of almost R104 million and another of just a little more than R95 million, respectively.
He says the commission has concluded this tender foul play but there are more investigations of a similar nature underway.
“The investigation is big, there’s a number of tenders. That tender we referred to is one of those many tenders that we’re looking at.”
Mohlala says the commission believes the hefty penalties will be a good deterrent.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
