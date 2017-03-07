OR Tambo International Airport heist

The Hawks confirm there's been a multi-million rand heist at OR Tambo International Airport.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks unit has confirmed that there's been a multi-million rand heist at OR Tambo International Airport.

It's understood a gang of armed men made their way into the airport and targeted a plane which had just landed.

It's being reported that the robbers were driving what appeared to be a marked police vehicle.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says the gang made off with an "undisclosed amount of money."

However, unconfirmed reports claim as much as R24 million worth of money was taken.

#ORTamboRobbery Mulaudzi says there is a high level investigation that is underway which includes the police and other law enforcement. MK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 7, 2017

It's also unclear at this stage if anyone was hurt during the incident.

News24 is reporting that the airline affected is South African Airways.