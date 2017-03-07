OR Tambo International Airport heist
The Hawks confirm there's been a multi-million rand heist at OR Tambo International Airport.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks unit has confirmed that there's been a multi-million rand heist at OR Tambo International Airport.
It's understood a gang of armed men made their way into the airport and targeted a plane which had just landed.
It's being reported that the robbers were driving what appeared to be a marked police vehicle.
Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says the gang made off with an "undisclosed amount of money."
However, unconfirmed reports claim as much as R24 million worth of money was taken.
#ORTamboRobbery Mulaudzi says there is a high level investigation that is underway which includes the police and other law enforcement. MK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 7, 2017
It's also unclear at this stage if anyone was hurt during the incident.
News24 is reporting that the airline affected is South African Airways.
More in Local
-
White rhino shot, dehorned at French zoo
-
Gauteng health, education departments get major cash injection
-
Makhosi Khoza calls for further examination of irregularities at SABC
-
MTN SA CEO Mteto Nyati resigns
-
Gordhan summoned to appear before Parliament over Sassa debacle
-
‘Fatal Kuga fire not caused by coolant system problem’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.