Nyanga declared ‘red zone’ following attacks on EMS members

A paramedic was injured after the ambulance she was travelling in was stoned in Nyanga.

CAPE TOWN – There's been another incident of violence targeting emergency services personnel on the Cape Flats.

A paramedic was injured after the ambulance she was travelling in was stoned in Nyanga.

The ambulance was pelted with bricks, and one of the projectiles hit the medic in the back.

Western Cape Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert Daniels says: “Nyanga has been declared a red zone, and no ambulance or EMS vehicle will enter the area without a police escort until 7am tomorrow morning.”