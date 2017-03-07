Municipalities across Gauteng withdrawing water restrictions
The Water and Sanitation Department says the Vaal Dam is at 103.75% and says its officials are still monitoring levels.
JOHANNESBURG – The Water and Sanitation Department says municipalities across Gauteng are currently withdrawing water restrictions that were implemented during the drought.
The department says the Vaal Dam is at 103.75% and says its officials are still monitoring levels.
This is the highest the dam has been at in six years.
Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says while most provinces have shown ongoing water increases, the Western Cape, Northern Cape and the Eastern Cape did not benefit from the rains two weeks ago.
Her spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase says although water restrictions will be lifted in Gauteng residents should adopt the culture of using water sparingly.
“The municipalities are in the process of withdrawing water restrictions that were applied, however, we still do encourage people to use water wisely.”
Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service’s Victoria Nurse says Gauteng residents should expect dry conditions across the province for the next seven days.
“So we expect drier conditions for Gauteng, with only isolated showers and thundershowers on Thursday evening.”
Detailed updates on dam levels across the country are expected to be released today.
At the same time, the City of Cape Town has declared a local disaster as it tries to deal with the drought.
Levels at the city’s feeder dams have now dropped to 31.5%.
Water users’ daily water consumption has decreased to 783 million litres, but it's still not enough.
The municipality's Xanthea Limberg says, “At the current drawdown of dams we could be looking at approximately 113 days of usable water left. It must be noted that consumption has broken through the 800ml barrier for the first time. At the same time, this declaration is not an excuse for our residents not to carry on reducing consumption.”
FRESH WATER DEMAND WILL EXCEED SUPPLY
The Western Cape government says the province could run out of fresh water in dams by 2019 if water resources are not managed properly.
Government has predicted fresh water demand will exceed supply, due to population growth and limited water resources.
Experts such as those at the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) say the province will survive the current dry season, but they warn government needs to start implementing long-term solutions, to increase supply before the situation reaches a critical level.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Phahlane condemns mass killing of suspected illegal miners
-
Trial against Lamoer, co-accused could run for 8 months
-
NICD: No malaria outbreak in SA
-
Gauteng Health & Education depts to get lion’s share in Creecy’s budget
-
‘SA could see R7bn cash injection from maize exports’
-
Olievenhoutbosch protest: 2 people arrested, cops remain on the ground
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.