Mourinho admits frustration at Old Trafford stalemates

Manchester United remained sixth in the Premier League after being held to a 1-1 draw by Bournemouth on Saturday.

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho. Picture: Facebook.
Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho. Picture: Facebook.
57 minutes ago

LONDON – Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side’s inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.

United remained sixth in the Premier League after being held to a 1-1 draw by Bournemouth on Saturday, their seventh Old Trafford stalemate of the season.

“The reality is we are losing too many points at home. These matches at home against Hull, Burnley, Bournemouth, Stoke, it’s more of the same,” the Portuguese boss told British media.

“If you look at the points we’ve lost at home, all the matches where we draw, you’re thinking about 10 or 12 and, with these points we wouldn’t just be speaking about the top four, we’d be speaking about the top two or the top one.”

Despite being unbeaten in the league since losing at Chelsea late October, United have failed to turn dominant performances into victories, leaving them three points off fourth-placed Liverpool with one game in hand.

“Are we dead in relation to the top four? No. We are not dead, there are matches to play, points to win, points to lose, points to fight for, but the reality is we are losing too many points at home,” the 54-year-old added.

United visit Russian side Rostov in a Europa League tie on Thursday before switching their focus on an FA Cup quarter-final away at Chelsea.

