Ford CEO: We are working to restore trust after Kuga saga
Ford launched a recall of more than 4,500 1.6 litre Ford Kugas in January after a spate of fires affecting the vehicles due to overheating issues.
CAPE TOWN – The president and CEO of Ford Southern Africa says they are doing all they can to restore trust in the company.
Jeff Nemeth briefed Parliament’s trade and industry portfolio committee on the safety recall of more than 4,500 1.6 litre Ford Kugas.
Ford launched the recall in January after a spate of fires affecting the vehicles due to overheating issues.
Nemeth began his presentation to MPs with an apology.
“We uncharacteristically stumbled at various points in the last few months and while we cannot press rewind, we can assure you that we will, and we must, do better to re-earn that trust.”
A otalt of 4 556 1.6 litre Ford Kugas were recalled in January.
So far, 3,200 have been checked. Of these 2,700 have been serviced and returned to their owners.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
