Collins Letsoalo accuses Prasa board of lying
The former acting CEO of Prasa Collins Letsoalo has hit back at the parastatal’s board over claims he demanded a 350% raise.
PARLIAMENT - Former acting CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) Collins Letsoalo has hit back at the parastatal’s board over claims he demanded a 350% raise.
Letsoalo, who stepped into the acting CEO role while working at the Transport Department, has told the parliamentary portfolio committee on transport that Prasa's board has been lying about him.
As soon as he stepped into his new role last July, Letsoalo apparently demanded he receive the same R5.9 million package as his predecessor Lucky Montana.
Prasa and the Transport Department are supposed to be briefing the committee on the status of Metrorail, but instead there has been an ongoing disagreement about the controversy surrounding the apparently self-inflated salary of Letsoalo.
Letsoalo has quoted several emails between himself and other board members to prove he never demanded an increase, but only asked about his salary.
“It says ‘this letter serves as confirmation that the current annual remuneration package of Prasa group chief executive officer is about R5,986,142.7. Signed, Bongani Nkomo, general manager remunerations and benefits’”.
#Prasa acting CEO confirmation of remuneration package pic.twitter.com/oWJqhrRmag— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) February 27, 2017
Prasa board member Tefetso Phitsane has told the committee Letsoalo sent him an email asking to be paid what Montana was earning, and that if he didn't then, he apparently claimed, the board would be acting unlawfully.
Phitsane says he advised a human resources executive not to authorise any payment without the board’s approval.
Prasa acting director general Mathabatha Mokonyama has added Letsoalo was aware that his secondment didn't come with either a salary hike or extra benefits.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Three people bust in Rosenttenville for drug posession
-
Court grants AfriForum’s interdict request against Malema on land grabs
-
Dlamini not saying how much new deal with CPS will cost taxpayer
-
Gauteng prioritises education, health in 2017/18 budget
-
[LISTEN] 'Untreated mental illnesses cost SA R35bn'
-
SA businesses visit Ivory Coast to strengthen trade
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.