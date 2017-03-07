Collins Letsoalo accuses Prasa board of lying

The former acting CEO of Prasa Collins Letsoalo has hit back at the parastatal’s board over claims he demanded a 350% raise.

PARLIAMENT - Former acting CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) Collins Letsoalo has hit back at the parastatal’s board over claims he demanded a 350% raise.

Letsoalo, who stepped into the acting CEO role while working at the Transport Department, has told the parliamentary portfolio committee on transport that Prasa's board has been lying about him.

As soon as he stepped into his new role last July, Letsoalo apparently demanded he receive the same R5.9 million package as his predecessor Lucky Montana.

Prasa and the Transport Department are supposed to be briefing the committee on the status of Metrorail, but instead there has been an ongoing disagreement about the controversy surrounding the apparently self-inflated salary of Letsoalo.

Letsoalo has quoted several emails between himself and other board members to prove he never demanded an increase, but only asked about his salary.

“It says ‘this letter serves as confirmation that the current annual remuneration package of Prasa group chief executive officer is about R5,986,142.7. Signed, Bongani Nkomo, general manager remunerations and benefits’”.

#Prasa acting CEO confirmation of remuneration package pic.twitter.com/oWJqhrRmag — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) February 27, 2017

Prasa board member Tefetso Phitsane has told the committee Letsoalo sent him an email asking to be paid what Montana was earning, and that if he didn't then, he apparently claimed, the board would be acting unlawfully.

Phitsane says he advised a human resources executive not to authorise any payment without the board’s approval.

Prasa acting director general Mathabatha Mokonyama has added Letsoalo was aware that his secondment didn't come with either a salary hike or extra benefits.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)