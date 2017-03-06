Unions begin mediation to prevent nationwide bus strike
Workers are demanding a pay increase between 20% and 30%, but employers say they can only afford around 6%.
CAPE TOWN - Trade unions in the bus sector are expected to begin a mediation process on Monday aimed at avoiding a nationwide driver strike.
The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) will mediate between unions, including the Transport and Omnibus Workers’ Union (TOWU) and South African Transport and Allied Workers’ Union (Satawu), as well as two associations representing 16 companies.
Satawu’s Zanele Sabela says they will not compromise on their demands.
Towu general secretary Tony Franks says they also want wages to be aligned as the law requires.
“It should be aligned with labour law, currently the Basic Conditions of Employment Act. Overtime and resting should be paid in terms of the Act.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
