‘Too soon’ to speculate on cause of fires in CT informal settlement

CAPE TOWN - The Kensington community policing forum says it's too soon to speculate about what caused two separate fires in the informal settlement.

Almost two weeks ago, a blaze left scores of people homeless.

More than 100 people were affected by another blaze in 6th Avenue on Sunday and 30 shacks were destroyed.

The forum's Cheslyn Steenberg says: “The City of Cape Town assisted with clean-up operations yesterday and the area has been cleared so that new starter packs can be collected.”

