‘Too soon’ to speculate on cause of fires in CT informal settlement

The Kensington community policing forum says it's too soon to speculate about what caused two separate fires in the informal settlement.

Firecrews douse a shack that was set ablaze in Cape Town. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Firecrews douse a shack that was set ablaze in Cape Town. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
43 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Kensington community policing forum says it's too soon to speculate about what caused two separate fires in the informal settlement.

Almost two weeks ago, a blaze left scores of people homeless.

More than 100 people were affected by another blaze in 6th Avenue on Sunday and 30 shacks were destroyed.

The forum's Cheslyn Steenberg says: “The City of Cape Town assisted with clean-up operations yesterday and the area has been cleared so that new starter packs can be collected.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

