Scopa orders Dlamini to explain Sassa crisis
The parliamentary committee says it will continue to probe the Sassa debacle whether she attends proceedings on Tuesday or not.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) says reports that a new deal has been reached with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to continue paying out social grants from next month is not a guarantee that there won't be problems.
Committee chair Themba Godi says Scopa will continue with its meeting tomorrow to probe the matter whether Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini attends the proceedings or not.
It's being reported that a new, two-year deal has been reached with the company that the Constitutional Court ruled was awarded the existing contract improperly.
Godi says even if a new deal has been reached with CPS, Sassa is not in the clear.
"If CPS has the contract, there are still a number of hurdles that must be jumped to say we are okay, we are fine and everybody will be fine."
Scopa has summoned Dlamini to appear before the committee on Tuesday to explain the situation.
"It's not a situation of incompetence. It's a deliberate move so that the current contract can continue."
Godi believes people close to the minister stand to benefit from a new deal with the current service provider.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
'Charlotte Maxeke roof collapse proves staff safety not a priority'
-
[LISTEN] In conversation with SA’s youngest MP Hlomela Bucwa
-
Olievenhoutbosch residents demand improved service delivery
-
Scopa: Dlamini is clearly failing
-
Hear hear... PTA siblings finally get cochlear implants
-
Defence Minister: SANDF deployment at Sona will be explained
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.