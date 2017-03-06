Scopa orders Dlamini to explain Sassa crisis

The parliamentary committee says it will continue to probe the Sassa debacle whether she attends proceedings on Tuesday or not.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) says reports that a new deal has been reached with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to continue paying out social grants from next month is not a guarantee that there won't be problems.

Committee chair Themba Godi says Scopa will continue with its meeting tomorrow to probe the matter whether Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini attends the proceedings or not.

It's being reported that a new, two-year deal has been reached with the company that the Constitutional Court ruled was awarded the existing contract improperly.

Godi says even if a new deal has been reached with CPS, Sassa is not in the clear.

"If CPS has the contract, there are still a number of hurdles that must be jumped to say we are okay, we are fine and everybody will be fine."

Scopa has summoned Dlamini to appear before the committee on Tuesday to explain the situation.

"It's not a situation of incompetence. It's a deliberate move so that the current contract can continue."

Godi believes people close to the minister stand to benefit from a new deal with the current service provider.

