Police probe motive after murder of 6 men in Benoni
The bodies of six men were found with gunshot wounds in a veld in Benoni.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are investigating the motive for the killing of six men whose bodies were found in a veld in Benoni.
The discovery was made by a passerby next to a railway line near Snake Road.
The police say the bodies were found with bullet wounds to the upper chest and they had all been shot at close range.
The area has seen a number of shoot-outs between illegal miners over the past year.
However, police spokesperson Mavela Masondo says it's not known if the victims are connected to this.
“The Gauteng police are investigating cases of murder. The bodies were found by a passerby who contacted the police. All their bodies had gunshot wounds.”
Last year, residents in the area reported a few shoot-outs between rival groups, with police called on a number of occasions.
Illegal miners have also been trapped undergroun d in hazardous conditions.
WATCH: Zama zamas emerge after rescue called off at Langlaagte mine
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
