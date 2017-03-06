Popular Topics
Outa plans to have Dudu Myeni declared ‘a delinquent director’

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse says it believes Myeni’s conduct in her position as chair of SAA is in contravention of her fiduciary duties.

FILE: SAA Chairperson Dudu Myeni. Picture: GCIS.
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says it will be instituting legal action against the South African Airways (SAA) chairperson Dudu Myeni with the intention to have her declared a delinquent director.

Outa says it’s taken action in conjunction with the SAA Pilots Association.

The civil action organisation says it believes Myeni’s conduct in her position as chair of the airline is in contravention of her fiduciary duties.

Outa’s Wayne Duvenage says he cannot divulge any more details for the moment.

“Legal action will be launched in the next day or two, the press conference will take place on Wednesday where we’ll give detailed input to the media and public as to what this legal action is. But it does pertain to a delinquent director status of Dudu Myeni.”

