Outa plans to have Dudu Myeni declared ‘a delinquent director’
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse says it believes Myeni’s conduct in her position as chair of SAA is in contravention of her fiduciary duties.
JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says it will be instituting legal action against the South African Airways (SAA) chairperson Dudu Myeni with the intention to have her declared a delinquent director.
Outa says it’s taken action in conjunction with the SAA Pilots Association.
The civil action organisation says it believes Myeni’s conduct in her position as chair of the airline is in contravention of her fiduciary duties.
Outa’s Wayne Duvenage says he cannot divulge any more details for the moment.
“Legal action will be launched in the next day or two, the press conference will take place on Wednesday where we’ll give detailed input to the media and public as to what this legal action is. But it does pertain to a delinquent director status of Dudu Myeni.”
More in Local
-
Police find bodies of 8 more murdered illegal miners
-
City of CT plans more projects to bring residents closer to transport corridors
-
Rubber bullets & looting - Olievenhoutbosch protest turns violent
-
[FACT CHECK] How much do South Africans spend on data?
-
‘Social development DG’s resignation shows evil forces are winning’
-
Zim man's love of 'Muvhango' drives him to steal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.