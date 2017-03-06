Olievenhoutbosch residents demand improved service delivery

Residents marched against poor service delivery, corruption and the high rate of crime in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of Olievenhoutbosch residents made their way down the R55 to hand over a memorandum of demands to Gauteng chairperson Paul Mashatile.

Resident Nina Mbuli says she's been waiting for her RDP house since 1996.

“We have been waiting for those houses. They gave them to people from Soweto, Pretoria and Diepsloot. We are still waiting and waiting. I am sick and tired!”

#Olievenhoutbosch Leaders are addressing residents on the R55, speaking out against corruption within the delivery of RDPs in the area. TH pic.twitter.com/ryUMp29CMI — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 6, 2017

South African Communist Party deputy district chairperson Solly Thabatha says it’s been difficult to work with the police in the area.

“We must work with the police but to beef up the police ... the police in the police station are not fit enough.”

#Olievenhoutbosch Residents have begun their march to deliver their memorandum. TH pic.twitter.com/mKf2KdUECO — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 6, 2017

Residents have gone door-to-door, demanding foreign nationals with RDP houses provide proof of ownership.

Some homes belonging to foreign nationals have been damaged, with windows smashed in.

Residents sang and chanted in protest against foreign nationals. They claim foreigners obtained RDP houses illegally.

Protesters moved through Extension 27 of the settlement and demanded to see their title deeds.

The Tshwane Metro Police and South African Police Service were on scene to defuse tensions.

Scores of #Olievenhoutbosch residents demand that foreign nations with RDP houses provide title deeds for their home https://t.co/33q23848MJ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 6, 2017

