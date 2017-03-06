Popular Topics
Olievenhoutbosch residents demand improved service delivery

Residents marched against poor service delivery, corruption and the high rate of crime in the area.

A protester hurls a rock at police during skirmishes over service delivery in Olievenhoutbosch. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
A protester hurls a rock at police during skirmishes over service delivery in Olievenhoutbosch. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
414 days ago

JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of Olievenhoutbosch residents made their way down the R55 to hand over a memorandum of demands to Gauteng chairperson Paul Mashatile.

Residents marched against poor service delivery, corruption and the high rate of crime in the area.

Resident Nina Mbuli says she's been waiting for her RDP house since 1996.

“We have been waiting for those houses. They gave them to people from Soweto, Pretoria and Diepsloot. We are still waiting and waiting. I am sick and tired!”

South African Communist Party deputy district chairperson Solly Thabatha says it’s been difficult to work with the police in the area.

“We must work with the police but to beef up the police ... the police in the police station are not fit enough.”

Residents have gone door-to-door, demanding foreign nationals with RDP houses provide proof of ownership.

Some homes belonging to foreign nationals have been damaged, with windows smashed in.

Residents sang and chanted in protest against foreign nationals. They claim foreigners obtained RDP houses illegally.

Protesters moved through Extension 27 of the settlement and demanded to see their title deeds.

The Tshwane Metro Police and South African Police Service were on scene to defuse tensions.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

