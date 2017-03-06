Olievenhoutbosch residents demand improved service delivery
Residents marched against poor service delivery, corruption and the high rate of crime in the area.
JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of Olievenhoutbosch residents made their way down the R55 to hand over a memorandum of demands to Gauteng chairperson Paul Mashatile.
Residents marched against poor service delivery, corruption and the high rate of crime in the area.
Resident Nina Mbuli says she's been waiting for her RDP house since 1996.
“We have been waiting for those houses. They gave them to people from Soweto, Pretoria and Diepsloot. We are still waiting and waiting. I am sick and tired!”
#Olievenhoutbosch Leaders are addressing residents on the R55, speaking out against corruption within the delivery of RDPs in the area. TH pic.twitter.com/ryUMp29CMI— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 6, 2017
South African Communist Party deputy district chairperson Solly Thabatha says it’s been difficult to work with the police in the area.
“We must work with the police but to beef up the police ... the police in the police station are not fit enough.”
#Olievenhoutbosch Residents have begun their march to deliver their memorandum. TH pic.twitter.com/mKf2KdUECO— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 6, 2017
Residents have gone door-to-door, demanding foreign nationals with RDP houses provide proof of ownership.
Some homes belonging to foreign nationals have been damaged, with windows smashed in.
Residents sang and chanted in protest against foreign nationals. They claim foreigners obtained RDP houses illegally.
Protesters moved through Extension 27 of the settlement and demanded to see their title deeds.
The Tshwane Metro Police and South African Police Service were on scene to defuse tensions.
Scores of #Olievenhoutbosch residents demand that foreign nations with RDP houses provide title deeds for their home https://t.co/33q23848MJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 6, 2017
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Saftu strike aims to bring country to standstill
-
Saftu: National strike will be peaceful
-
Praise be: Ramaphosa receives poetic welcome aboard local flight
-
Court shown photos of Mantsoe leaving apartment with Mokoena's body
-
Zuma’s new fiancée asked to step down from women's campaign role
-
Investec chairperson called k-word, feared for safety, court hears
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.