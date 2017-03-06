Mixed views within ANC after Zuma land announcement

Last week, the president told the National House of Traditional Leaders that black parties must unite on the land issue to ensure expropriation without compensation.

JOHANNESBURG - As confusion continues over whether the African National Congress (ANC) supports land distribution without compensation, the party's leaders continue to speak with different voices on the issue.

The ANC's military veterans association, uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA), is most the recent structure of the party to weigh in on the matter and has called on the ANC to review its policies to ensure the expropriation of land without compensation.

Last week, President Jacob Zuma told the National House of Traditional Leaders that black parties must unite on the land issue to ensure expropriation without compensation.

This was in direct contradiction to his party in Parliament which rejected an offer by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to join forces to change the Constitution to ensure this principle.

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa told the Sunday Times the expropriation of land without compensation is a principle that was adopted by the party at its 2012 conference in Mangaung.

But ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu is adamant this is not ANC policy and says they didn't vote with the EFF to change the Constitution because the party does not mandate them to agree on a motion not in line with ANC policy.

MKMVA treasurer general Des Van Rooyen believes the ANC caucus should have voted with the EFF.

“Irrespective of one’s political affiliation, you’ll need people who will vote in favour to give effect to this undertaking.”

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Derek Hanekom supported Mthembu, saying the principle is not ANC policy.

Another NEC member Tito Mboweni and the ANC Women’s League expressed their disappointment over the party's decision to vote against the EFF.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)