Hear hear... PTA siblings finally get cochlear implants

10-year-old Colbin and eight-year-old Samantha Steynberg will be operated on today at the Zuid-Afrikaanse Hospital.

PRETORIA – The wait is over for two deaf Pretoria siblings who will today get cochlear implants after waiting two years.

The parents of 10-year-old Colbin and eight-year-old Samantha Steynberg say they have raised enough money after receiving a large donation two months ago.

The children will be operated on at the Zuid-Afrikaanse Hospital and will only be able to hear once their devices are switched on later this month.

The children’s mother Tanya Venter says up until two months ago the family didn’t think the pair would be able to hear for the first time.

Tanya and the children's father Johan are both blind.

“I’m looking forward to just calling their names and to see their reaction.”

Sitting on their hospital beds, playing with crayons, the two appear nervous and say they have been counting down to this day.

Johan says their lives will change forever.

“Colbin and Samantha always said one day they will be able to speak to their mom.”

The siblings are expected to be discharged after their respective operations later today and will return in a few weeks when their hearing devices will be switched on for the first time.

